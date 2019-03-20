×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dillashaw gives up UFC 135-pound title because of drug test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
1   //    20 Mar 2019, 21:18 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Dillashaw has surrendered the UFC 135-pound championship because of an "adverse finding" in his last drug test.

Dillashaw posted on social media that he would give up the belt after he was informed by the New York State Athletic Commission and the United States Anti-Doping Agency of the results of his test leading up to his last fight in January. Dillashaw suffered first-round loss to Henry Cejudo and failed to become a two-division champion.

"While words can't even begin to express how disappointed I am at this time, please know that I'm working with my team to understand what has occurred and how to resolve this situation as quickly as possible," Dillashaw said. "Out of fairness and respect to the rest of the division, I've informed the UFC that I'll be voluntarily relinquishing my title while I deal with this matter."

The 33-year-old Dillashaw (16-4) had cut 10 pounds of weight to fight Cejudo. Dillashaw used a program devised by a triathlete math professor and performance specialist to cut some serious weight in his attempt to hold championships in two weight classes.

He's a two-time bantamweight champion and won the title for a second time when he defeated Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Associated Press
NEWS
Jon Jones defiant after failed drug test forces UFC 232 move
RELATED STORY
Cejudo defends 125-pound belt with record win over Dillashaw
RELATED STORY
Money talks: UFC reaches ESPN with first fight of $1.5B deal
RELATED STORY
Dillashaw's drastic weight cut rooted in meticulous planning
RELATED STORY
UFC obliging troubled Greg Hardy's desire for 2nd chance
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Cejudo defends 125-pound belt with 1st-round win
RELATED STORY
In Vegas or LA, UFC 232 is a dynamite show to fans, fighters
RELATED STORY
Holloway stops Ortega by TKO at UFC 231
RELATED STORY
Reid's lawyers dispute findings his drug testing was normal
RELATED STORY
Doping in cards? Bridge ban fuels backlash to Olympic link
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us