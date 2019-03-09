×
Dukurs, Hermann win world championships in skeleton

Associated Press
12   //    09 Mar 2019, 06:52 IST
WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Martins Dukurs saved his best race for the last race of the season.

The Latvian veteran won the world championship for the sixth time Friday, his time over four runs down the 2010 Vancouver Olympics track ending up a half-second ahead of Russia's Nikita Tregubov. Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea was third.

Dukurs was dominant, posting the fastest time in all four runs down the track. The top U.S. men's finisher was Austin Florian, who placed eighth.

In the women's championship, Tina Hermann won her second world title and led a German sweep of the medals. Jacqueline Loelling was second and Sophia Griebel was third.

That sweep by Germany marked the first time one nation swept the medals in a world skeleton championship, either in the men's or women's event.

The top U.S. women's finisher was Savannah Graybill, who was eighth.

The bobsled and skeleton world championships — and the competitive 2018-19 international sliding season — ends Saturday night when the four-man competition is held in Whistler.

