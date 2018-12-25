×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eagles QB Foles will start against Redskins - Pederson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    25 Dec 2018, 06:30 IST
foles-nick-12242018-getty-ftr.jpg
Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will start against the Washington Redskins in week 17, head coach Doug Pederson announced.

Pederson said Foles will continue to lead NFL Super Bowl champions the Eagles in place of regular starter Carson Wentz following another strong performance in the 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Eagles boss Pederson also said Foles' ribs, which were sore after an emotional win against the Texans, "are fine."

The win over Houston kept Philadelphia's playoffs hopes alive and added another impressive accomplishment to Foles' resume. He established a new franchise record with 471 passing yards.

Questions still surround who will lead the team if they make it to the postseason. The Eagles - who are 3-1 this season with Foles as the starter - remain in the hunt for the last NFC wild-card spot as they will enter the last week of the season with an 8-7 record. They trail the 8-6-1 Minnesota Vikings. 

"Those are obviously conversations we’ve got to have, tough decisions to make," Pederson told reporters on Monday. "I’ve said all along Carson's our guy. When he's cleared and 100 percent and ready to go, we'll address that at that time."

Philadelphia will travel to FedExField on Sunday to face Washington. Besides their own win, the Eagles will need the Vikings to lose to the Chicago Bears to secure a playoff bid.

Omnisport
NEWS
Eagles to start Foles at QB against Falcons
RELATED STORY
Eagles to start Foles v Texans
RELATED STORY
Eagles coach Pederson clashes with media over Foles reports
RELATED STORY
Eagles pair Ertz, Foles set records against Texans
RELATED STORY
Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23
RELATED STORY
Pederson: Wentz is our quarterback in the future
RELATED STORY
Foles to start for Eagles vs Bucs; Wentz not cleared to play
RELATED STORY
Pederson coy over Wentz back injury
RELATED STORY
Foles fuels Eagles' upset win over Rams
RELATED STORY
Carson Wentz aims to continue success vs. Redskins
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us