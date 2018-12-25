Eagles QB Foles will start against Redskins - Pederson

Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will start against the Washington Redskins in week 17, head coach Doug Pederson announced.

Pederson said Foles will continue to lead NFL Super Bowl champions the Eagles in place of regular starter Carson Wentz following another strong performance in the 32-30 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Eagles boss Pederson also said Foles' ribs, which were sore after an emotional win against the Texans, "are fine."

The win over Houston kept Philadelphia's playoffs hopes alive and added another impressive accomplishment to Foles' resume. He established a new franchise record with 471 passing yards.

Questions still surround who will lead the team if they make it to the postseason. The Eagles - who are 3-1 this season with Foles as the starter - remain in the hunt for the last NFC wild-card spot as they will enter the last week of the season with an 8-7 record. They trail the 8-6-1 Minnesota Vikings.

"Those are obviously conversations we’ve got to have, tough decisions to make," Pederson told reporters on Monday. "I’ve said all along Carson's our guy. When he's cleared and 100 percent and ready to go, we'll address that at that time."

Philadelphia will travel to FedExField on Sunday to face Washington. Besides their own win, the Eagles will need the Vikings to lose to the Chicago Bears to secure a playoff bid.