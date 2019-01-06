×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Finland wins world junior hockey title, beating US 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Jan 2019, 09:22 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored with 1:26 left to give Finland its fifth world junior hockey title, 3-2 over the United States on Saturday night.

Kakko broke a tie after the United States rallied on goals by Alexander Chmelevski and Josh Norris in a 1:46 span midway through the third.

Jesse Ylonen opened the scoring on a power play midway through the second period, and Otto Latvala made it 2-0 in the third — 1:01 before the U.S. began the rally.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Finland, and Cayden Primeau stopped 28 shots for the U.S.

Finland also won titles in 1987, 1998, 2014 and 2016. The U.S. won the last of its four titles in 2017.

In the third-place game, Kirill Slepets had a hat trick and Russia beat Switzerland 5-2.

Klim Kostin and Nikita Shashkov also scored for Russia, and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 34 shots. Valentin Nussbaumer and Yannick Bruschweiler scored for Switzerland, and Luca Hollenstein made 19 saves.

The United States faced Finland later Saturday in the title game.

Associated Press
NEWS
US advances to world junior hockey final, beating Russia 2-1
RELATED STORY
US rallies to beat Slovakia in world junior opener
RELATED STORY
Canada, Sweden fall in world junior quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Canada beats Switzerland 3-2 in world junior hockey
RELATED STORY
US wins 4 Nations Cup, beating Canada 5-2
RELATED STORY
Russia beats Switzerland 7-4 in world junior hockey
RELATED STORY
US women open Four Nations defense with 5-1 win over Finland
RELATED STORY
US beats Sweden, cruises into 4 Nations Cup title game
RELATED STORY
Andrade wins WBO middleweight title with unanimous decision
RELATED STORY
Warrington retains featherweight title beating Frampton
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us