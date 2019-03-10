×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Frenchman maintains lead in Alaska's Iditarod

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    10 Mar 2019, 10:10 IST
AP Image

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Frenchman continues to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Nicolas Petit was the first musher Saturday to leave the checkpoint at Eagle Island, about 592 miles (953 kilometers) into the 1,000 mile (1609 kilometer) race across the Alaska wilderness to Nome.

Petit, who was last year's runner-up, now lives in Girdwood, Alaska, a town known more for downhill skiing than mushing. Girdwood is about 40 miles south of Anchorage.

He left about five hours of ahead of the defending champion, Norwegian Joar Ulsom, and Alaskan Pete Kaiser. Seven other mushers also have left Eagle Island.

Every musher must take an eight-hour break at a checkpoint somewhere along the Yukon River. Among the top three, Petit and Ulsom have already taken that mandatory rest, but Kaiser has not.

Veteran mushers Emily Maxwell of Iowa City, Iowa, and Marcelle Fressineau of Whitehorse, Canada, left the race Saturday, citing concerns about the health of their race teams.

Associated Press
NEWS
Frenchman Nicolas Petit retakes lead in Alaska's Iditarod
RELATED STORY
Norwegian maintains Iditarod lead, loses out on beaver mitts
RELATED STORY
Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle takes lead in Alaska's Iditarod
RELATED STORY
The Latest: French musher takes lead in Iditarod race
RELATED STORY
Image issues hound start of Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race
RELATED STORY
European mushers, Alaskan battling for Iditarod lead
RELATED STORY
Technology brings rugged Iditarod race to global audience
RELATED STORY
Defending Iditarod champ remains self-proclaimed 'goofball'
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Iditarod takes mushers through Alaska wilderness
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska's famed Iditarod
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us