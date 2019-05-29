Harris agrees one-year deal with Broncos

Chris Harris

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has agreed a new one-year contract, it was announced on Tuesday.

The restricted deal will keep Harris, 29, in Denver through to at least the end of the 2019 NFL season.

Harris – a four-time Pro Bowler – has spent his entire eight-year career with the Broncos. He reportedly asked for either a new contract or a trade earlier this offseason.

"We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he's meant to our organisation," Broncos president John Elway said in a statement.

"This contract adjustment recognises his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come."

Harris recorded 49 total tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 12 games for Denver last season.

"[Harris] does every single thing right, on and off the football field," Broncos star Von Miller said earlier this month. "Undrafted free agent. Played well through his first contract. Got a second contract. Played well through the second contract.

"Sometimes, when you first get here, they tell you if you play and you play well, they'll take care of you and if you do the right things in the community and you do all the right things on the football field, they'll take care of you. Chris has definitely done everything right and then some."

The Broncos finished 2018 with a 6-10 record and missed the playoffs for a third straight season. They fired former head coach Vance Joseph in late December and hired Vic Fangio to replace him.