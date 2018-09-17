Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
'He told us he was done' – Bills coach McDermott says Davis retired at half-time

17 Sep 2018
Vontae Davis sensationally retired during half-time of the Buffalo Bills' 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, said head coach Sean McDermott.

Veteran cornerback Davis, 30, had declared himself "done" midgame on Sunday, after his first regular-season NFL action with the Bills.

McDermott said Davis – a 10-year veteran who signed as a free agent this offseason – pulled himself from the contest but was not injured, having been inactive in week one.

"He pulled himself out of the game," McDermott told reporters afterwards amid reports Davis changed into his clothes and left the stadium. "He told us he was done."

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander labelled the move "completely disgraceful" as Buffalo slipped to back-to-back defeats to open the season.

"Never had seen it ever," Alexander said via ESPN. "Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it. And it's just completely disrespectful to his team-mates

"He didn't say nothing to nobody. You know as much as I know. I found out going into the second half of the game. Coming out [they] said he's not coming out, he's retired."

Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Davis also played for the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he made two Pro Bowls but released him during the 2017 season as he and the team experienced a falling out over his playing time and an injury.

 

