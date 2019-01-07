×
I feel terrible – Bears' Parkey on missed game-winning FG

6   //    07 Jan 2019, 08:36 IST
Cody Parkey

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey thought he sealed a late win over the Philadelphia Eagles with his 43-yard field goal attempt, but that was not the case in the NFL playoffs.

The Bears crashed out of the postseason following a dramatic 16-15 defeat to reigning Super Bowl champions the Eagles on Sunday.

Parkey had the chance to send the Bears through with a field goal 10 seconds from the end but the ball bounced off the upright and crossbar at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"I feel terrible," Parkey said, via NFL.com. "There's really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball."

Parkey's first attempt was good with room to spare, but Philadelphia called a timeout before the snap.

He has struggled with his consistency throughout the regular season and he knows this slip up has major implications.

"It's one of the worst feelings in the world to let your team down," Parkey said. "I feel terrible.

"Continue to put things into perspective, continue to just put my best foot forward and just sleep at night knowing that I did everything in my power this week to make that kick and for whatever reason it hit the crossbar and the upright."

The Bears' season is over but their dynamic defense, young quarterback and explosive offensive weapons should give them the tools to remain competitive moving forward. 

 

