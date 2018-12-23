×
I know for a fact no one wants to see us - Weddle bullish about Ravens

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Dec 2018, 17:39 IST
Eric Weddle - cropped
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle

Eric Weddle believes no other NFL team will want to face the surging Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs after they moved to the verge of clinching a post-season berth by beating the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens improved to 9-6 after an impressive 22-10 victory in LA, and a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 will ensure they are still relevant in January.

Baltimore could yet win the AFC North, and will be in control of that division if the Pittsburgh Steelers fail to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The Ravens appear to have picked up form at a crucial time having won five of their six games since rookie Lamar Jackson became the starting quarterback after their Week 10 bye.

John Harbaugh's team also own the stingiest defense in terms of yards and points allowed per game, and Weddle thinks the Ravens have a balanced team that others will be keen to avoid if they make the playoffs.

Asked by NFL Network if Baltimore could reach the Super Bowl, Weddle replied: "Honestly, why not?

"What do we do? We play great defense, we control the ball on offense, we play great special teams.

"Why can't you win playoff football? That's ingredients to win. Anyone has a chance; we get in the tournament, we have as good a shot as anybody.

"I know for a fact no one wants to see us, I know that."

The Chargers' post-season berth had already been confirmed but their loss hampered their chances of pipping the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC West title.

That means they could be in action on Wildcard Weekend, potentially against the Ravens in Baltimore.

"It's a good defense, and they outplayed us," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said.

"Depending on what happens, we may get another crack at them in two weeks."

