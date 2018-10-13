I know I can play better – struggling Giants QB Manning

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows he can play better as the veteran's struggles continued against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning was 24-of-43 passing for 281 yards with an interception in New York's 34-13 defeat to NFL Super Bowl champions the Eagles on Thursday.

The 37-year-old – a two-time Super Bowl winner and MVP – has thrown for 1,662 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions for the season.

Discussing his woes and the Giants' struggles are falling to a 1-5 this term, Manning said: "I know I can play better. Manning.

"I didn't play well [against the Eagles]. I got to make better decisions, and get back to just doing my job, not trying to do anything more, not trying to force things. Just find completions and move the ball, and try to score more points."

Manning's six touchdown passes through six starts is his lowest total since he was a rookie in 2004.

However, it is New York's record that bothers Manning more than his touchdown passes and public outcries for his benching.

"It bugs me that we're 1-5," Manning added. "What people say never got to me, never bothered me. But you work extremely hard to go have a big year and you're excited about things, and to be in this situation, yeah it bothers you and it’s tough.

"But the only thing you can do is keep working and keep grinding. Try to bring this team together. It’s a new scheme, a lot of new players and it's just a matter of everybody just making those improvements. Everybody just doing their job a little bit better, knowing exactly what your assignments are, knowing exactly what you need to do and working on it and perfecting that craft."

The Giants new head coach Pat Shurmur was at the helm of a Minnesota Vikings offense that was in the top 11 in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, points and points per game last season.

New York's offense through six games under Shurmur is fifth in total yards, but 28th in scoring.

"We're not playing as well as we need to," Manning said. "We’ll work on fixing that."