Jets place Enunwa, Claiborne, Pierre-Louis on IR

Associated Press
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 02:55 IST
AP Image

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, cornerback Morris Claiborne and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve a day before the team's season finale at New England.

All three players had been previously ruled out for the game against the Patriots.

The Jets also announced Saturday they activated defensive back Brandon Bryant, wide receiver J.J. Jones and defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao from the practice squad to fill the roster spots.

Enunwa missed the last three games of the season with an ankle injury. He was signed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension Friday after being scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Claiborne had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and a team-leading 14 passes defensed.

Pierre-Louis was a key contributor on special teams with seven tackles and a blocked punt.

