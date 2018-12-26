×
Mariota a doubt for decisive Colts clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:57 IST
Marcus-Mariota-121317-USNews-Getty-FTR
Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota may not be available for the Tennessee Titans' biggest test of the season against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday due to an elbow injury.

During his Wednesday radio appearance on 104.5 The Zone, the Titans quarterback said he is doing all he can to ensure he can play in the crucial showdown with the Colts.

“Just taking it day to day,” Mariota said. “I am doing my best, (trying) to get back. That’s all I can do. I’ll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time.”

Mariota suffered nerve damage in the first half of Tennessee's 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that Mariota’s status for the final week of the regular season remains uncertain but will be determined based on his participation in practice this week.

“It was one of those deals where it kind of crunched, and basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly,” Mariota said. “It was one of those things, man, and it’s unfortunate because nerves are weird, they take time.

“But again, I am fighting and I am going to do my best to be out there.”

The winner will go on to the playoffs, while the loser's season will be over.

Omnisport
NEWS
Titans QB Mariota's status uncertain for crucial Colts...
