×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

McLaren to collaborate with Team Bahrain Merida

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Dec 2018, 02:42 IST
BorutBozic - cropped
Borut Bozic riding for Team Bahrain Merida

McLaren has announced a partnership with UCI WorldTour outfit Team Bahrain Merida.

The British technology company, renowned for manufacturing for the McLaren Formula One team, will become a 50 per cent joint venture partner in the cycling team.

Revealing the deal, McLaren stated its aims to join together in technical collaboration, human high performance, and marketing and commercial services.

McLaren previously worked with Team GB's cycling team ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

"Racing, technology and human performance are at the heart of everything we do at McLaren," said chief marketing officer John Allert. "Cycling is something we have been involved with in the past and have been looking at entering for some time.

"It is a completely natural fit for our skills and our ambitions and a perfect partnership with Team Bahrain Merida, who have the right vision and approach for the future.

"We will be working tirelessly in the months ahead as we know the world of professional cycling is home to some of the best athletes and competitive teams in the world of sport."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simon Yates wins mountain test to reclaim Vuelta lead
RELATED STORY
AP All-America team: Tide leads with 4 of 10 CFP players
RELATED STORY
Packers allow ex-coach McCarthy to speak to team one last...
RELATED STORY
UNESCO TSG members meet Director of Olympic and...
RELATED STORY
Kendricks happy to be back with Seahawks after suspension
RELATED STORY
Team Sky future in doubt after owner withdraws from cycling
RELATED STORY
2018 AP All-America Team List
RELATED STORY
Stick, North Dakota State highlight AP FCS All-America team
RELATED STORY
2018 AP FCS All-America Team List
RELATED STORY
Ferris State's Campbell leads AP D-II All-America team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us