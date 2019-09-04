NFL news and notes: Cowboys nearing Elliott deal, Williams could return soon

Trent Williams

A couple of NFL players received new contracts on Tuesday, but one notable player is still negotiating his new deal, though there is growing optimism an agreement could be reached soon.

On the other hand, another player could be coming to terms with his undisclosed absence as the regular season approaches.

Three things that matter

Cowboys close in on Zeke after financial pie shrinks again

The Dallas Cowboys decided to lock up La'el Collins with a five-year contract extension that will keep him on the team for the next six seasons. But that leaves less money for the Cowboys to work with when it comes to the anticipated deals for Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

Still, it has been reported that Elliott and his agent are flying to Dallas after training in Mexico as a "sense of urgency to finalise a deal in the next 24 hours" sinks in. It is rumoured the two sides are "very close" to an agreement that would end the running back's holdout ahead of the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Redskins could get Williams back sooner than expected

The saga involving the offensive tackle appears to have taken a turn for the better, as retired defensive back and former Washington Redskins team-mate DeAngelo Hall said on the "Hail to the Podcast" that Trent Williams could return "sooner rather than later." Hall's comments come after he previously said there was "zero chance" Williams would show up for week one.

Williams has been away from the team since the start of training camp, though it is not exactly clear what it will take for him to return. It has been reported he had problems with how the Redskins handled his medical situation and that money could be the best way to patch things up. We will see if Williams actually makes an appearance.

Steelers may need to start former AAF player against Patriots

With Sean Davis still sidelined with an ankle injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be left with no choice but to start former Alliance of American Football player Kameron Kelly against Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots.

"We'll see," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Davis' health while speaking to reporters. "I like what I've seen from Kam Kelly. I have a great deal of confidence in him."

It is certainly not ideal. Then again, Pittsburgh are used to playing New England later in the season.

Two things that don't matter

Colts finalise extension with Brissett

With Andrew Luck gone, the Indianapolis Colts went all in on their newest starting quarterback by signing him to a contract extension. While terms were not disclosed, it was reported Jacoby Brissett's deal is worth $30million over two years with $20m guaranteed.

Luck dealt with a calf injury throughout the offseason before ultimately deciding to retire last month, allowing Brissett extra time to get in reps with the starters. We will see if the deal pays off this week.

Bengals extend Bernard for two more years

The running back reportedly secured a raise from $3.4m to $5.9m this season and the deal also includes a $600,000 bonus due in March. Giovani Bernard took on a lesser role last season as Joe Mixon developed and took over as the primary running back but was still productive as he appeared in 12 games while dealing with a knee injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals RB has averaged 4.2 yards per carry as well as 8.6 yards per reception over his six-year career.

One video you have to see

Brett Favre ventured back into enemy territory at Soldier Field as he discussed the long-time rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers with Bill Swerski's Superfans from Saturday Night Live.

Looking forward to Thursday Night Football! Enjoy... https://t.co/zNsKs9VNnl — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 3, 2019

Tuesday's tweet of the day

Betty White – the 97-year-old actress – promoted Thursday's Bears-Packers showdown in celebration of the NFL's 100th anniversary.

There's only one thing more badass than this year's NFL Kickoff on NBC.



And you're looking at her. #NFL100 @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/fTiJeai1bi — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 28, 2019