NFL news and notes: Dolphins bench Fitzpatrick, Ramsey expects to be traded soon

Quarterback changes continue as Week 3 draws closer, with one related to injury and one linked to performance.

Meanwhile, the fallout of one wide receiver's alleged actions carries on.

Three things that matter

Dolphins turn to Rosen under center

The Miami Dolphins are making a change after their 0-2 start with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback and will quickly find out if second-year QB Josh Rosen is worth the price the team paid this offseason.

The Dolphins traded for Rosen in April on the second day of the NFL Draft after Kyler Murray was taken with the first pick by the Arizona Cardinals. Rosen – drafted 10th by the Cardinals the year before – previously started 13 games in Arizona, completing 55.2 per cent of his passes for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Ramsey expects to be traded by next week

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play against the Tennessee Titans, but reportedly does not expect to be a member of the team by next Sunday. Where he is headed could be anyone's guess considering almost every team have at least placed a call expressing interest.

Ramsey requested a trade after he was seen arguing with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines during last week's game. However, Ramsey held a news conference addressing his trade request, saying neither he nor his agent wanted the news of the request to be leaked and that he was focused on being a good team-mate, not a "distraction."

Newton misses third straight practice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remains in a walking boot after aggravating his foot injury, prompting speculation that Kyle Allen will get the start against the Cardinals on Sunday. Despite telling reporters he would not address Newton's status, coach Ron Rivera was pressed about his availability and left his news conference early in frustration.

Allen has been taking the first-team reps in practice this week, hinting the Scottsdale, Arizona, native could face off against former Texas A&M team-mates Murray and Christian Kirk. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his one start against the Saints last season as he filled in for Newton.

Two things that don't matter

Brees staying in LA to start thumb rehab

It was reported New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' surgery "went perfect" and should keep him within the initial six-week recovery timeline. In the meantime, Brees is expected to remain in Los Angeles, where he will work and start his thumb rehab.

Brees suffered a torn ligament in his right (throwing) thumb last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the damage. The Saints opted not to place him on injured reserve, meaning they expect him to make his return within eight weeks.

Nike drops Brown amid sexual assault allegations

The receiver signed with the New England Patriots after a tumultuous offseason with the Oakland Raiders. Just one day later, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor.

Earlier this week, a second unnamed woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct.

Brown has denied all allegations and made his debut with New England last week, but sponsors have been distancing themselves from the wideout following the news. Xenith ended its sponsorship with him last week and Nike has also reportedly dropped him. Despite that though, he continues to focus on football and will be on the field again when the Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday.

