NFL news and notes: Kaepernick 'still ready', Stills calls out Dolphins owner

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick

With the start of preseason games just one day away, there are a number of different storylines we are following.

From Colin Kaepernick making his first public comments since settling his collusion case against the NFL, to Kenny Stills calling out the Miami Dolphins owner for hosting a fundraiser for United States president Donald Trump.

We take a look at the top headlines in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Stills calls out Dolphins owner for hosting president Trump fundraiser

Dolphins receiver Stills is known to be outspoken about important social issues. He called out team owner Stephen Ross' motivation on Wednesday after finding out he was hosting a Trump fundraiser luncheon later this week.

You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Stills expressed his displeasure on Twitter, writing: "You can't have a non-profit with this mission statement [and] then open your doors to Trump." The mission he was referring to was Ross' RISE Foundation, which states: "The foundation is a national non-profit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations."

Kaepernick sends message to NFL teams

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season, but he is not ready to give up on making a return to the NFL. Kaepernick posted an intense workout video to his Twitter account midweek, with the caption: "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready." The footage shows Kaepernick lifting weights in the gym, bench pressing and doing push-ups as well as triceps pull-downs and dips.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

The video marks Kaepernick's first public comment about his future since settling his collusion case against the NFL and its ownership in February. In the grievance, Kaepernick, who was the first player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social and racial inequality, accused NFL owners of colluding to keep him out of the game.

Giants QB plan will 'reveal itself'

The New York Giants' quarterback situation will be an interesting one to watch this season as veteran Eli Manning enters his 16th season with the franchise and rookie Daniel Jones works to find his place. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said New York's quarterback plan will "reveal itself" in the team's preseason opener, though he hinted there is a possibility Jones could start over Manning.

"He's a guy that will play," Shurmur said. "I can tell you that for sure."

Thursday's preseason game against the New York Jets will give many a first look at Jones, who is expected to start the season behind Manning on the Giants' depth chart. Running back Saquon Barkley has been impressed by the rookie, saying, "You can see his fire and competitiveness on the field."

Two things that don’t matter

Patriots rookie QB Stidham impressing at camp

Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham is turning heads at the New England Patriots' training camp. He reported July 21 along with other rookies, and MassLive.com notes "no one has shown more growth than Stidham." He went eight for eight during a joint practice between New England and the Detroit Lions, and Stidham has a 68 per cent completion rate through 10 practices. For comparison: Tom Brady is at 58 per cent.

But, Stidham likely will not see much action during the regular season as a rookie. He joins the Patriots amid speculation around Brady's long-term future with New England, but there is no indication Stidham will replace Brady anytime soon.

Ramsey names two teams he'd consider if he leaves Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey named a couple of destinations he has in mind if he leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars — the Tennessee Titans and the Oakland Raiders. Ramsey has stated in the past that he wants to stay in Jacksonville, but he recently said he does not think the Jaguars will offer him the amount of money he is looking for.

There has been talk about Ramsey's long-term future with the Jaguars for a while now as trade speculation started last season, though the team quickly shot those rumours down. Ramsey said earlier this offseason that he does not think he will receive an extension in 2019.

One video you have to see

The Cleveland Browns are going to be an intriguing team to watch this season as quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have made a dominant duo at camp.

Wednesday tweet of the day

During an autograph session with fans, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees names his favourite sports movies.

What are @DrewBrees’ favorite sports movies?



Hoosiers

Field of Dreams

Remember the Titans

#SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/lhbtiQTGKl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2019