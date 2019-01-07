NFL playoffs 2019: Three takeaways from the Chargers' win over the Ravens

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 07 Jan 2019, 03:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Philip Rivers

In a defensive battle, the Los Angeles Chargers prevailed against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Wild Card game on Sunday.

Baltimore made it a close game in the end, pulling within six points with less than two minutes remaining, but a Lamar Jackson fumble with 19 seconds left in the game sealed the Ravens' fate.

Here are three takeaways from the Chargers' 23-17 win over the Ravens.

Jackson falls short

Jackson's performance for the first three quarters was so rough that fans at the game were calling for Joe Flacco to replace him.

Although Jackson gained some momentum in the middle of the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes to Michael Crabtree, it was too little, too late for Baltimore to rally.

Jackson finished the game with 194 passing yards with two touchdowns, one interception and three fumbles, one of which was lost. He was also sacked seven times and the team as a whole lost three fumbles, showing the Ravens were playing poorly all around.

In comparison, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers quietly finished the game with 150 passing yards, no interceptions and no touchdowns.

Defense, Defense, Defense

Both defenses were in high gear. In the first half, the Chargers held the Ravens to just 69 yards of total offense, which is the lowest by a team in playoff history.

The Ravens had only 11 first downs, while the Chargers faired a little better with 14 first downs. The Ravens had just 229 total offensive yards, while the Chargers had 243. Both teams' third-down efficiency was less than 36 per cent, but they were both 100 per cent on fourth downs.

Advertisement

The first touchdown of the game was not scored until the fourth quarter.

Field goals do win games

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley was the sole scorer in the first half of the game with four field goals. Even though his fifth field goal attempt was blocked in the third quarter, Badgley still scored the most points in the game.

Badgley finished the game with five field goals, a Chargers postseason record, and paved the way for Los Angeles' win.

Unfortunately for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who is known for his accuracy, his missed field goal did not help the Ravens' situation.

The Chargers will head to New England next Sunday to face the New England Patriots.