NFL rumour round-up: Foles signs with Jaguars, Jackson traded to Eagles

Nick Foles

It was a busy day in the NFL.

Multiple big-name free agents reportedly agreed to contracts on Monday — including safety Landon Collins and quarterback Nick Foles — while there was also a notable trade.

Veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs and running back Frank Gore both reportedly found new teams, as well.

Here is a list of Monday's biggest moves:

— Malik Jackson is heading to Philadelphia. The Eagles reportedly inked the defensive tackle to a three-year, $30million contract.

— Offensive tackle Trent Brown is leaving the New England Patriots for a four-year, $66m deal with the Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN.

— Landon Collins is staying in the NFC East. The former New York Giants safety reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $84m contract with the Washington Redskins.

— The Detroit Lions had a busy day. They reportedly signed wide receiver Danny Amendola to a one-year deal, inked Justin Coleman to a four-year, $36m contract and added defensive end Trey Flowers.

— The Buffalo Bills also made multiple moves Monday. Running back Frank Gore, center Mitch Morse and Tyler Kroft all reportedly signed with the team.

— The Francisco 49ers added Kwon Alexander on a four-year, $54m deal. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in week seven and missed the rest of last season.

— The New York Jets are expected to have an active offseason and they made their first move on Monday. They reportedly signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a three-year, $28.5m deal.

— DeSean Jackson is re-joining the Eagles. The Buccaneers reportedly agreed to a deal to send the wide receiver to Philadelphia. He played with the Eagles from 2008-13.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have found their new quarterback. Jacksonville agreed to a four-year, $88m contract with Nick Foles, according to multiple reports.

— Terrell Suggs had spent his entire 16-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. But, he is reportedly leaving the Ravens and is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.