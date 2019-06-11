Ngakoue will skip Jaguars' mandatory minicamp over contract dispute

Yannick Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be short on defense as mandatory minicamp starts, with Yannick Ngakoue holding out due to a contract dispute.

Ngakoue, 24, released a statement on Monday revealing his contract was the reason he will be missing from the team facility this week.

“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved," Ngakoue said via ESPN.

"I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my team-mates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come.”

The defensive lineman is in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to make a base salary of $2.025million.

Ngakoue, who earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2017, has 29.5 sacks under his belt in his first three years in the NFL. The former third-round pick is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark, Dee Ford and Trey Flowers are among the pass-rushers to have landed big contracts this offseason, which would not have gone unnoticed by Ngakoue.



If Ngakoue does not get the deal he wants and decides to sit out this season, it would be another huge blow for Jacksonville's defense.



Linebacker Telvin Smith previously announced he would be sitting out the 2019 season to "get my world in order" and to focus on his family and health.