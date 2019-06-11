×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ngakoue will skip Jaguars' mandatory minicamp over contract dispute

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11 Jun 2019, 01:24 IST
Yannick-Ngakoue-101217-USNews-Getty-FTR
Yannick Ngakoue

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be short on defense as mandatory minicamp starts, with Yannick Ngakoue holding out due to a contract dispute.

Ngakoue, 24, released a statement on Monday revealing his contract was the reason he will be missing from the team facility this week.

“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved," Ngakoue said via ESPN.

"I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my team-mates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come.”

The defensive lineman is in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to make a base salary of $2.025million.

Ngakoue, who earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2017, has 29.5 sacks under his belt in his first three years in the NFL. The former third-round pick is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark, Dee Ford and Trey Flowers are among the pass-rushers to have landed big contracts this offseason, which would not have gone unnoticed by Ngakoue.

If Ngakoue does not get the deal he wants and decides to sit out this season, it would be another huge blow for Jacksonville's defense.

Linebacker Telvin Smith previously announced he would be sitting out the 2019 season to "get my world in order" and to focus on his family and health.

Advertisement
Jaguars to sign Foles, release Bortles - reports
RELATED STORY
Nick Foles absent from Jaguars' team activities for 'personal reasons'
RELATED STORY
Wentz, Eagles agree to four-year contract extension
RELATED STORY
NFL free agency 2019: Five teams that will dominate open market
RELATED STORY
Foles to Jaguars, Collins to Washington, Brown to Oakland
RELATED STORY
Jaguars' Smith to sit out 2019 NFL season
RELATED STORY
Foles nearing four-year Jaguars deal
RELATED STORY
Jaguars' Fournette happy to have fresh start with new season
RELATED STORY
NFL rumour round-up: Foles signs with Jaguars, Jackson traded to Eagles
RELATED STORY
High court won't referee dispute over Michael Jordan images
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us