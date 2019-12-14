No play possible on day four in Rawalpindi

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 Dec 2019, 15:00 IST SHARE

Pindi Cricket Stadium

No play was possible on day four of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to a wet outfield at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Only 32 balls were bowled on Friday due to overnight rain and bad light, after just 18.2 overs of action for the same reasons on the second day.

There was further frustration on Saturday, with play called off at midday due to more bad weather in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka were due to resume on 282-6 in the only innings of the match so far, Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 87.

The first Test in Pakistan for a decade is destined to end in a draw.

Stumps Day Four!



Play has been called off due to wet outfield. https://t.co/Op61sUGLTC pic.twitter.com/eX6qUOyHQg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2019