×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

O.J. Simpson's No. 32 Bills jersey assigned for first time in 42 years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 May 2019, 22:54 IST
OJ Simpson - cropped
Former Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson

The Buffalo Bills' have assigned their number 32 jersey to a player for the first time since O.J. Simpson wore it 42 years ago.

Running back Senorise Perry will wear the number once donned by Simpson, who played in Buffalo from 1969 until 1977, earning four rushing titles and becoming the first man to rush for more than 2,000 yards.

While the number was never officially retired by the Bills, the scandals attached to Simpson's name meant the Bills did not give it out to players that followed.

Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1995. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil suit filed by their families.

In 2007 Simpson was arrested on felony armed robbery and kidnapping charges in Las Vegas. He was convicted of both charges in 2008 and served nine years in prison. He was released in October last year.

"Whatever they do is fine with me," Simpson, 71, told The Athletic of Perry taking his jersey.

"That's how I feel. When I played there, I tried to honour the team. Since I left, I always tried to honour the Bills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’ve signed RB Senorise Perry to a one-year deal. #GoBills

A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on

"And, to be honest, it's not something I think about. There's too much else going on in life."

Advertisement

Perry, who spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, accepted wearing the number would bring extra attention but did not hesitate to pick it.

"I know the situation. I know that greatness comes with that number, playing in Buffalo. But I'm willing to take anything that comes my way," he said.

"I'm going into my sixth year, and I know what it takes to get in this league and stay here. With that number on my back, I know I'm doing well for my family.

"On one hand, wearing the number of a Hall of Famer creates a high expectation. I thought it was retired, but then I was told it was available. Boom, I took it."

Advertisement
AP sources: Busy Bills agree to sign 4, including Gore
RELATED STORY
Gore looks forward to sharing Bills backfield with McCoy
RELATED STORY
Nearly $2 billion in New Jersey sport bets in 9 months
RELATED STORY
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
RELATED STORY
As New York probes business deals, Trump cries 'HARASSERS'
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz on Boston sports & more
RELATED STORY
Foles to Jaguars, Collins to Washington, Brown to Oakland
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
EJ Manuel retires aged 29
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Black Coffee's Ehab Omran & Nick Fratianne on Columbus sports & more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us