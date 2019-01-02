Oklahoma, coach Riley agree to contract extension amid NFL interest

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 02 Jan 2019, 04:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley is staying at Oklahoma as head coach after signing a new contract, despite links with various NFL jobs.

The Sooners and the 35-year-old Riley "have reached an agreement in principle on a contract extension and salary increase," the school announced.

Riley had been linked to a number of NFL positions but said recently he was not interested in leaving Oklahoma.

"My family and I are very appreciative of the support the University of Oklahoma has shown," Riley said in a statement. "This has been a great home for us. We've had a great start and we're excited for many more great years in the future."

Riley took over the Sooners after Bob Stoops retired unexpectedly in June 2017. He has guided the program to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and a 24-4 record over the last two seasons.

Oklahoma fell to Alabama in the semi-finals Saturday.

"[Riley] has proven to be one of the most innovative minds in the game today as well as a very successful leader for his student-athletes," OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "His remarkable ascent as one of the most outstanding football coaches in America is grounded in creating the right environment for developing the best growth opportunities for all of his players.

"The incredible level of achievement and energy around our program all point to a very bright future under his leadership."

Riley has also won two conference championships and was named the 2018 co-Big 12 Coach of the Year.