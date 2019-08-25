Panthers QB Newton misses practice, should be back 'pretty soon'

Cam Newton was not on the field this weekend as the Carolina Panthers returned to practice after their third preseason game.

Newton was inside of Bank of America Stadium during Saturday's practice receiving treatment after suffering a sprained foot in Carolina's preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday.

However, Panthers quarterback Newton – who made his first appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason – could be back under centre "pretty soon," according to head coach Ron Rivera.

"The doctors feel the more we keep him off of it, the more we keep it elevated, we're expecting it to take care of itself quickly,'' Rivera told reporters.

There is no clear timeline on Newton's return but the team remains optimistic the 2015 MVP will be ready for week one.

"There really isn't any timetable, but we're going to do everything we can to make sure it's right and ready to roll,'' Rivera said.

"What we're going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we'll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses. There is no timetable.''

Rivera also said there were no plans to bring in a quarterback from outside the organisation for a workout. The Panthers are happy with the work backup Kyle Allen has done while he still has some room for improvement.

"The one thing that has stood out, when we get in some practice situations and watch the things Kyle really knows and handles really well, you feel, 'OK, this is the guy,''' Rivera said. "He hasn't been as steady as we would have liked him in the preseason games.

"His decision-making has been good. He just hasn't delivered a good ball at times, but he is quick on his feet, he's shown some cool under pressure in the past and that's one thing that really weighs in his favour.''