Power Transfer: Why Georgia QB Fields could make big move?

7   //    20 Dec 2018, 03:40 IST
AP Image

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields is on the transfer market, a move that could have a huge impact on and off the field.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, USA Today's Dan Wolken join AP's Ralph Russo to discuss why Fields is looking to move on and why the freshman might have a good chance to receive a waiver to play immediately for another team.

Also, College Football Playoff expansion chatter is everywhere but how seriously should you take it? Expansion seems inevitable, but how long before it happens? And what will it take to overhaul the postseason system?

Plus, will the NFL start the coaching carousel spinning again? Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is a name that keeps coming up as a coach on the NFL's radar.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

