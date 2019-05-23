Prescott Cowboys extension will 'get done eventually'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 23 May 2019, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott expects to get a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys done by the start of the upcoming season.

Quarterback Prescott, who is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract, said agent Todd France is hoping to finalise a deal that will net around $30 million a year after Russell Wilson signed a four-year extension worth $140m with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason.

Behind Wilson are the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, who boast average salaries of $34m and $33.5m respectively.

"It's one [proposal] from each side," said Prescott. "It's my first time doing this. Ask me in a few years and I'll be able to tell you, 'Okay, we sent this one, they've sent that one, we're about to get it done'. Right now, I'm learning the process too and just letting my team handle their business.

"When you look at the numbers, a lot of it's about the market. So I don't really pay attention to any of that. It'll get done eventually."

This might be Dak Prescott’s fourth NFL season but in terms of negotiating a new contract, the QB said he’s getting adjusted to this "new experience." However, he remains confident that a deal will get done.



https://t.co/JNFPOlSZyj pic.twitter.com/mCjlezfMOU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 22, 2019

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, speaking from the league's spring meetings in South Florida, told NFL Media that negotiations with Prescott are progressing.

"I'd generally say going well," said Jones. "These things never have a definitive answer. Because you never know if you've done it until you've done it."

Another player due to get a new deal is running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract last month, which will pay him $9.1m for the 2020 season after he earns $3.9m in 2019.