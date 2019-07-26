Rams extend coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead through 2023 season

Les Snead, from left, Sean McVay and Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to extensions with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead through the 2023 season.

Announced by the team on Friday, the extensions will keep together a tandem seen as one of he top coach-GM pairings in the league, having helped turn the Rams into an offensive powerhouse that reached Super Bowl LIII last season.

No terms were announced, but NFL Media described the extensions as "lucrative."

"Sean and Les have been a dynamic team and have been integral in developing a culture that has allowed our players and entire organisation to thrive," owner Stan Kroenke said.

Snead joined the Rams organisation as GM when the team still was in St. Louis. He selected All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the 2014 NFL Draft, but it was not until two years later — after the team moved back to LA — that he made a career and franchise-defining move when he traded up in the 2016 draft to select quarterback Jared Goff with the first overall pick.

That move came on the heels of his taking star running back Todd Gurley in 2015.

Snead and the Rams hired a then 30-year-old McVay in 2017, making him the youngest head coach since the start of the NFL's modern era.

In two seasons at the helm McVay has gone 24-8, winning consecutive NFC West titles and a conference championship last season.

The Rams were beaten 13-3 by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl but will be among the favourites to reach Super Bowl LIV, with the joint extensions ensuring McVay and Snead will be running the team when the Rams move into a lavish new stadium in 2020.