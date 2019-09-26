Ramsey stepping away from Jaguars for birth of second child

Jalen Ramsey has left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family during the birth of his second child, coach Doug Marrone announced.

Ramsey missed a practice earlier this week because of an illness and was held out on Wednesday with a back injury.

"Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September," Marrone said in a statement.

"We spoke about this recently and again [on Wednesday] after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter.

"He will return to the team when he's ready, and we will provide an update at that time."

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone on CB Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/Snja5pJaGY — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 25, 2019

The news comes after Ramsey was involved in a heated exchange with Marrone on the sidelines during the team's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2 and requested a trade shortly after the incident.

Ramsey, however, played in Jacksonville's matchup with the Tennessee Titans last week, recording nine total tackles in a 20-7 win.

"I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building," Ramsey said at a news conference earlier this month.

"It is what it is ... I don't want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work."

Ramsey was originally selected by the Jaguars out of Florida State with the fifth pick in the 2016 draft. The two-time Pro Bowl player has recorded nine interceptions and 45 pass breakups in 51 career games.

The Jaguars will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.