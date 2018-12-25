Redskins release safety D.J. Swearinger

It seems D.J. Swearinger's dig at defensive coordinator Greg Manusky came back to haunt him after the safety was released by the Washington Redskins.

The Redskins did not disclose details when they made the announcement on Monday, but it comes after Swearinger criticised the defensive plays Washington executed in Saturday's 25-16 NFL loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Discussing the news, Swearinger revealed he had been called into head coach Jay Gruden's office and informed of his release.

"I'm peaceful about it," Swearinger said during an interview on 106.7 The Fan. "I don't regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 per cent from my heart."

The play in Washington's defeat that particularly upset Swearinger was after quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game with an injury and was replaced by Blaine Gabbert.

The Titans were third-and-seven on Washington's 37 when Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau was called for holding, setting Tennessee up on first-and-10 at the 27. Four plays later, Gabbert threw a touchdown to give the Titans the lead.

According to Swearinger, the Redskins should have been playing zone coverage, not man-to-man.

"We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback," Swearinger said after the game. "When you go one-high on a backup quarterback, that's easy, man. They're going to go back side every time.

"That's a bad call. I feel like that was a horrible call. You don't put Fabian in that situation with a backup quarterback. . . . But I feel like, man, if we look at the quarterback, with all this talent we got in the back end, we could dominate every team every week. I'm not the [defensive] coordinator, but we didn't make the plays. I guess we didn't make the plays. And there's plenty of plays out there to make."

Swearinger also said the Redskins were not aggressive at all, especially when Gabbert came out and was allowed to complete seven of 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

"I feel like with a lot of these playmakers we got on the team, I feel like you should be trying to get your players involved," Swearinger said. "We got a lot of talent on this team. When I look at film of other teams, I always see nickels blitzing. I always see safeties blitzing. We was down and that's the first time we sent a blitz.

"It's frustrating. I don't know what to say about it. But I think with the playmakers we got on defense, man, there's no way we should've lost this game. I feel like we were the better team. I felt like we could have been in a better call on that third down."

The Redskins (7-8) will host NFC East rivals and reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) in week 17 action to close the regular season.