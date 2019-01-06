×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Austrian Hirscher gets 30th career World Cup slalom win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    06 Jan 2019, 21:16 IST
AP Image

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Marcel Hirscher won the first men's World Cup slalom of 2019 on Sunday for his 30th career victory in the discipline.

The seven-time overall champion trailed Austrian teammate Marco Schwarz after the opening leg but posted the fastest time in the final run before Schwarz straddled a gate and failed to finish.

Alexis Pinturault of France was 0.60 behind in second, and Manuel Feller of Austria was another 0.02 further behind in third.

Hirscher's main rival in the slalom World Cup, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, finished in fifth place.

It was Hirscher's 64th career win in all events. Only Ingemar Stenmark (40) and Alberto Tomba (35) have won more slalom races.

Associated Press
NEWS
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Non-Olympic sports India has done well in
RELATED STORY
Top 5 leagues in India in terms of prize money
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Chaudhary Talks About The Growth Of Sports In India
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest feuds in Indian sporting history
RELATED STORY
5 most dominant athletes in sport for the week 18 April -...
RELATED STORY
30 famous quotes of Harsha Bhogle
RELATED STORY
5 farewell matches of iconic sportspersons gone horribly...
RELATED STORY
10 most heartwarming moments in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us