Austrian Hirscher gets 30th career World Cup slalom win

News 9 // 06 Jan 2019, 21:16 IST

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Marcel Hirscher won the first men's World Cup slalom of 2019 on Sunday for his 30th career victory in the discipline.

The seven-time overall champion trailed Austrian teammate Marco Schwarz after the opening leg but posted the fastest time in the final run before Schwarz straddled a gate and failed to finish.

Alexis Pinturault of France was 0.60 behind in second, and Manuel Feller of Austria was another 0.02 further behind in third.

Hirscher's main rival in the slalom World Cup, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, finished in fifth place.

It was Hirscher's 64th career win in all events. Only Ingemar Stenmark (40) and Alberto Tomba (35) have won more slalom races.