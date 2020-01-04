Sherman hits back at critics following All-Pro selection

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman took a swipe at his critics after the San Francisco 49ers cornerback earned a richly deserved bonus.

The 31-year-old was included in the second team when the All-Pro selections were announced by the Associated Press on Friday.

Sherman was criticised by some for signing a largely incentive-based contract that he negotiated himself when he joined the 49ers in March 2018.

Yet Sherman, a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, earned a $1million bonus for his Pro Bowl selection last month and will reportedly net twice that amount following his All-Pro pick.

Sherman tweeted on Friday: "Fans please find me all those 'He negotiates a bad deal' receipts.... I wanna see something."

Fans please find me all those “He negotiates a bad deal” receipts.... I wanna see something — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Many of Sherman's followers obliged by replying with links to articles from analysts who believed he had made a big mistake by brokering such a deal on his own behalf.

He wrote in one of a string of posts: "No agent fees for me. Get to keep the money that I earned. Fellas these agents negotiate incentives into deals all the time. You do all the work achieving them and they see the benefit."

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Week 17 to finish as top seeds in the NFC, securing home-field advantage in the playoffs and a first-round bye.