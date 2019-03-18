×
Shiffrin tops ski World Cup money list with record $885K

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Mar 2019, 15:44 IST
AP Image

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record 886,000 Swiss francs ($885,000) in prize money during the World Cup ski season.

Shiffrin's 17 victories — the most ever in a season — gave her at least double the amount of the next highest earner on the women's circuit. Petra Vlhova was second with 428,000 Swiss francs ($427,000).

Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall World Cup title, topped the men's list with 565,000 Swiss francs ($564,000).

Shiffrin won the women's overall title for the third straight year.

World Cup organizers typically pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($44,950) for a win. Prize money is paid down to 30th place, which usually earns $500 ($499).

