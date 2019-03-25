SpongeBob, WWE & dancing in the mirror - The best of retiring Gronkowski's quotes

Rob Gronkowski was not just an All-Pro NFL tight end, he was also a self-declared chick magnet, shark expert and SpongeBob SquarePants aficionado.

The 29-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, bringing an end to a nine-year career that included three Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.

But Gronkowski was remembered for more than just being one of Tom Brady's favourite receivers.

Here, we take a look at some of his most memorable quotes.

"I'm addicted to working out. Before I go to bed, I've got to hit my sit-ups and push-ups. While I'm watching a TV show, I do push-ups. I even watch SpongeBob still, so there we go."

Gronkowski's physicality set him apart in the NFL - and it turns out a cartoon character helped when he needed to get the reps in.

"My screen name in fourth grade on AIM was 'chickmagnet4life', so it started in fourth grade...and that's for life!"

Renowned for his offseason partying, Gronkowski claims his reputation as a ladies' man was cultivated early on.

"My drink is usually vodka with water because it gets you hydrated and drunk at the same time."

Gronk has partied on buses and boats, yet he seemingly never forgets to stay hydrated.

"At one time I wanted to be a WWE wrestler. I still do. I want to go in the ring once and mess around and jump off the ropes and do a Stone Cold stunner."

A dream was realised at WrestleMania 33 when Gronkowski entered the ring and shoved over Jinder Mahal after he had taunted the Patriot. A more prominent role in the WWE could be on the cards now he has left the NFL.

"In high school I was scared to dance. I was shy at dancing. I practice at home, I was practicing in the mirror. Dancing everywhere."

The 'Gronk Spike' was the tight end's customary celebration, though he was never afraid to show off his 'moves', which apparently needed honing at home first.

"He was just yapping at me the whole time. That's why I took him and threw him out of the club. I was the bouncer, picked him and tossed him out of the club on that one touchdown."

Indianapolis Colts safety Sergio Brown's apparent verbal jibes saw Gronkowski shove him off the field when blocking for one New England touchdown in 2014.

"All the linemen are sexy, they've got that sexy body and everything. They did a great job. They're the ones who should get laid tonight, those linemen."

Offensive linemen are often the forgotten men in the NFL. Not for Gronkowski, who was sure to make sure they got some love after a win over the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

"Sean, need some help?"

White House visits became a regular occurrence due to the Patriots' multiple Super Bowl wins and during one trip in 2017, Gronk crashed the daily briefing of then-press secretary Sean Spicer to see if the under-pressure official needed some assistance.

"I'm a shark expert. I heard there's some great whites out there. I haven't seen any great whites yet. They don't know me yet. I only swam with tigers. So maybe I'll go say, 'Hi' to my friends."

Last offseason Gronkowski went swimming with tiger sharks, which made him the perfect player to talk to when great whites were spotted in the local area.

"That little nutcracker dude that's guarding the house! I like how he just sits there and stays still."

That was Gronk's description of a member of The Queen's Guard, who he was trying to emulate with his endzone celebration at Wembley in 2012.