Texans QB Watson sure he'll face Bills

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expects to play against the Buffalo Bills in week six of the NFL.

Watson suffered a chest injury in the Texans' 19-16 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys last week and is considered day-to-day.

But the 23-year-old said he will "for sure" be on the field when the Texans meet the Bills on Sunday.

"I feel good," Watson told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday. "I feel great ... Just recovering from the game and getting ready for Buffalo."

Watson took multiple big hits in the victory against the Cowboys.

He was examined in the medical tent late in the fourth quarter but returned to the field for the extra period.

"Two of the plays where he took a hit were [when] he was trying to score touchdowns," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said of Watson. "[He's] very competitive guy and does a great job of moving.

"Sometimes the ball can come out a little bit quicker, sometimes the play can be better, but we’re all working hard to improve every area of the offense."

Watson has completed 65.1 per cent of his passes and thrown eight touchdowns along with five interceptions in five games this season.

The Texans originally selected Watson with the 12th pick in the 2017 draft. He tallied 21 total touchdowns in seven games as a rookie but suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in an early November practice and missed the rest of the season.