The Latest: Avenatti calls allegations against him 'absurd'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    27 Mar 2019, 17:36 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on the case involving attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump says allegations of criminal wrongdoing against him are "absolutely absurd."

Michael Avenatti said in an interview aired Wednesday on CBS that he's nervous, concerned and scared but also confident because he says "the facts are on my side."

Avenatti was facing legal scrutiny for his business practices long before federal charges were unsealed against him.

On Friday, he testified in a civil case that he never pocketed $1.6 million from a client.

Avenatti told The Associated Press in an email his clients' funds were properly accounted for.

___

1:10 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti was facing legal scrutiny for his business practices long before federal charges were unsealed against him.

The lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump testified Friday in a civil case that he never pocketed $1.6 million from a client.

At the time of his testimony, federal authorities were secretly including allegations of the embezzlement in criminal charges that could put him behind bars for decades.

Avenatti told The Associated Press in an email that his clients' funds were properly accounted for.

Avenatti was testifying Friday at a debtor hearing over a $10 million judgment an attorney who worked at his previous firm is owed.

Federal prosecutors filed charges under seal while he was testifying.

Associated Press
NEWS
