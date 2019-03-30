×
The Latest: USC open to modifying LA Coliseum name change

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30 Mar 2019, 02:38 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on controversy over plans to change the name of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (all times local):

2 p.m.

The University of Southern California says it's amenable to accepting the wishes of veterans and modifying a name change for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as long as corporate sponsor United Airlines agrees.

USC issued a statement Friday after United Airlines offered to withdraw from a $69 million agreement over criticism that the change would dishonor the facility's history as a World War I memorial.

The university said it would accept the name United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum instead of the planned United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

USC noted that the contract would have to be modified but didn't elaborate.

Naming rights are part of USC's long-term lease that calls for extensive renovations of the nearly century-old stadium.

Criticism of the name change grew this week after the commission's president wrote a strongly worded commentary.

___

12:11 p.m.

United Airlines is offering to withdraw from a divisive $69 million deal to rename Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

The airline wrote to the University of Southern California on Friday after criticism that putting a corporate name on the stadium is disrespectful to its history as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.

The name change is part of USC's extensive, $270 million overhaul of the nearly century-old landmark.

United Airlines California President Janet Lamkin says in the letter that the company saw the deal as a way to partner with USC in modernizing the iconic facility.

The coliseum has hosted two Olympics and been home to major sports teams.

The Associated Press has requested comment from USC.

Associated Press
NEWS
