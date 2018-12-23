The Sunday Seven - 7 Key Opta facts for NFL Week 16

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

There are only two weeks left in the 2018 regular season and the Cleveland Browns are among the teams still in the playoff picture, just a year after they finished 0-16.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in this year's draft, is a big reason for their resurgence and he will endear himself to Browns fans even more if he can lead the team to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there are a number of intriguing contests, including matchups between the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the statistics for seven of the best matches on the Sunday slate.



Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

The Browns are seeking their first sweep over the Bengals since 2002 having won the first encounter 35-20 in Week 12. Cleveland are also aiming to win five home games in a season for the first time since 2007. Mayfield, who did not begin the season as the starter, will beat Brandon Weeden's franchise record for rookies if he accumulates 321 passing yards across the final two games.

We need you on Sunday — and we need you to be LOUD.



A message from our QB: pic.twitter.com/CLM1ouJfh8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2018



Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott requires just three more touchdowns to join Tony Romo as the only Cowboys signal callers to have had three successive seasons of at least 20 passing scores. Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber needs another 38 yards to become only their second player since 2013 to have rushed for 800-plus yards in a season.



Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

If Tom Brady throws an interception, it will be the New England Patriots signal caller's 10th of the season. His current total of nine is the most since he tossed 11 in 2013. New England are allowing 22.1 points per game in 2018, on pace to be the most they have allowed in a season since 1995 (23.6).

Houston Texans @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Houston Texans have never beaten Philadelphia, with the Eagles owning a 4-0 record in their contests. However, a sixth straight road win here would equal their longest-ever streak, set in 2012. Philly tight end Zach Ertz requires 10 more targets to set the Eagles' single-season record in that category.

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Donald, the Rams' stud defensive tackle, requires 3.5 more sacks to become the 12th player in history to reach 20 in a campaign. Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff will hope to take better care of the ball having thrown seven interceptions in his last three games. Goff tossed just six interceptions in his previous 11 games.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New Orleans Saints



Should the New Orleans Saints score 40 or more points, it will be the fifth time they will have done so at home and it will equal an NFL record achieved by the Green Bay Packers and Saints in 2011. Meanwhile, New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara needs two more rushing touchdowns to set a single-season franchise record.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks

Seattle have turned the ball over just 10 times this season, the fewest in the league. If they can avoid a turnover in the final two games, they will be the first since the 2011 San Francisco 49ers to have given away the ball on 10 or fewer occasions. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already tossed 45 touchdowns in 2018 and the MVP candidate needs just four more to surpass Dan Marino's record for a second-year player, set in 1984.