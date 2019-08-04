×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Ty Law Rule? New Hall of Famer likes the sound

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    04 Aug 2019, 04:41 IST
AP Image

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ty Law believes he already had a part in NFL lore before being elected this year to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The star cornerback is the first member of New England's standout defense that won three Super Bowls in the early 2000s to make it into the Canton shrine. His aggressive style, which filtered through the Patriots' secondary, eventually led to a rules change.

"I looked at it as a compliment," Law said of the 2004 change that made it a penalty to be overly forceful with receivers before the ball was thrown. "The Ty Law Rule? I like that. It feels good."

Law believes the current game — he retired in 2009 with 53 interceptions, more than 800 tackles and seven touchdowns — has gotten soft, in great part because of the rules limiting contact.

"I do feel the game is being brought down," he said. "But the attitude has to be, 'I know there are no rules they are going to implement that will take away from what we're gonna do and from our success.'"

Advertisement
Fangio coaches after kidney stone issue, Denver wins
RELATED STORY
'Jeopardy!' champ out of debut World Series of Poker event
RELATED STORY
Tyreek Hill 'growing as a person' after making Chiefs return
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: TOTO's Steve Lukather on why he prefers music to sports
RELATED STORY
Seahawks' Jarran Reed suspended for violating NFL personal conduct policy
RELATED STORY
NFL news and notes: Thomas gets record deal, Brady shelves contract talks
RELATED STORY
The 5 wackiest sporting myths, hoodoos and conspiracy theories
RELATED STORY
Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper at Cowboys training camp without new contracts
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Popular Sports Teams in the World
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Long Beach, California is a great city for all sports fans to visit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us