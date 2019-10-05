Tottenham's dire defeat at Brighton in Opta numbers

Tottenham slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham's dismal week concluded in humiliating fashion on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino's side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Spurs' hopes of bouncing back from their 7-2 Champions League capitulation to Bayern Munich in midweek took a blow early on when Hugo Lloris' mistake gifted Neal Maupay the opener.

To further compound the visitors' misery, Lloris was subsequently taken off with an arm injury sustained as he landed awkwardly.

Aaron Connolly scored either side of half-time on his first Premier League start to secure a famous win for Brighton and one that leaves Tottenham with plenty to ponder heading into the international break.

Here we take a look at the best Opta facts from a shock result on the south coast.

17 - Tottenham have now lost 17 games in all competitions in 2019, more than any other Premier League side. Spurs have lost as many matches as they have won in this calendar year.

2 - Connolly is the first Irish teenager to score a Premier League double in over 20 years, with former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane having netted twice for Coventry City against Derby County in August 1999.

10 - Spurs have conceded 10 goals in their last two matches. It is the first time they have done so since December 1997, when they lost 6-1 to Chelsea before going down 4-0 to Coventry.

2:30 - Timed at two minutes and 30 seconds, Maupay's opener was Brighton's fastest goal in the Premier League.

100 - Youngster Connolly is the 100th player from the Republic of Ireland to score in the Premier League. The Republic of Ireland is now the fourth nation to have 100 or more different goalscorers in the league, along with England, France and Scotland.

8 - Lloris was taken off after eight minutes. It is the earliest a goalkeeper has been subbed off in a Premier League match since Lloris was replaced after four minutes in a match against Leicester City in March 2015.