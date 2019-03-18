×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tour de France organizers unveil opening stages of 2020 race

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Mar 2019, 21:13 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Sprinters and climbers will have a chance to shine at the start of next year's Tour de France.

Race organizers have unveiled the details of the first two stages of the 2020 edition of cycling's showcase event, which will start in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

The 170-kilometer opening stage consists of three laps on a circuit designed around Nice with a finish on the Promenade des Anglais that should favor sprinters. The profile of the second stage, which also finishes in Nice, is radically different with three difficult climbs, the Col de la Colmiane, Col de Turini and Col d'Eze.

The Riviera city, which hosts the final stage of the Paris-Nice race each year, previously held the Grand Depart in 1981.

This year's race will begin in Brussels to celebrate the 50th anniversary of five-time champion Eddy Merckx's first win.

Associated Press
NEWS
2021 Tour de France race to start in Denmark
RELATED STORY
Venue completion on track for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, say organizers
RELATED STORY
Thomas, Froome target Tour de France in 2019
RELATED STORY
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: domestic sponsorships up, budget same
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics in 2020 aims to overcome Swiss bid skeptics
RELATED STORY
Australia wins opening Sydney SailGP races over Japan
RELATED STORY
Tick tock, tick tock: Tokyo Olympics clock hits 500-day mark
RELATED STORY
Tissot Annual Sports Review 2018: Looking back at the best sporting action of the year
RELATED STORY
Boxing faces breakaway threat ahead of 2020 Olympics
RELATED STORY
What's in a Tokyo 2020 medal? Old phones, discarded cameras
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us