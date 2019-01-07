×
Trubisky and Bears 'shell-shocked' by loss to Eagles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 Jan 2019, 12:50 IST
MitchTrubisky-cropped
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky consoles his team-mate following their playoff defeat

Mitchell Trubisky admitted he and the Chicago Bears are "shell-shocked" after their heartbreaking playoff defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears dramatically lost Sunday's NFL wildcard clash 16-15 to the Eagles at Soldier Field, where kicker Cody Parkey's game-winning field goal attempt hit the upright and crossbar.

With 10 seconds on the clock, Parkey had the chance to send the Bears through to the next round of the playoffs but having nailed his initial effort only for Philadelphia to have called a timeout prior to the snap, the 26-year-old failed as Chicago fell silent.

Speaking afterwards, Bears quarterback Trubisky told reporters: "We're all shell-shocked a little bit. We didn't expect it to end that way."

The Bears were making their first postseason appearance since 2010 and they impressed throughout, though it was not enough to see off the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Trubisky completed 26 of his 43 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown for the dejected Bears, who led 15-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Matt Nagy's stunned face was clear to see when Parkey's field goal sensationally hit the upright but the Bears head coach was upbeat post-game.

"Well, it hasn't really hit me yet," Nagy said. "You're just dealing with so many emotions in there with the players and coaches. Everyone is upset. They're frustrated.

"But in the end when you step back and you look at the big picture of what we've done this year, they'll be super proud and they deserve that. They worked so hard at being a family.

"We talked to start the year, be obsessed to be the best. That was our slogan, and they did that, they really did. We had fun this year. One team in the end gets to hold that trophy. It's not going to be us. Hopefully down the road it will be, but we had a lot of fun. I love our guys to death."

Omnisport
NEWS
