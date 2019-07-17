Vrabel discusses Mariota's future with Titans

Mike Vrabel said the Tennessee Titans are looking at a quarterback to lead the way for the "next 7-10 years" as he discussed Marcus Mariota's future.

Tennessee picked up the fifth-year option on Mariota's rookie contract, but the sides have yet to agree to a new deal.

The Titans originally selected Mariota out of Oregon with the second pick in the 2015 draft. However, the 25-year-old has registered just a 27-28 record as a starter over his four NFL seasons.

Titans head coach Vrabel was asked about the future of Mariota and he hold MMQB: "I think everybody has a contract, and we're very aware of players who are in the last year of the deal.

"Marcus is obviously one of those. When you make a commitment to the QB you want to make sure that this is going to be your guy for the next 7-10 years when you look at the percentage of the cap quarterbacks are driving."

Mariota completed 68.9 per cent of his passes and threw for 11 touchdowns, along with eight interceptions, in 14 games for Tennessee last season. He also added two scores on the ground.

The Titans finished with a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs.

"Nobody is prouder of what Marcus has done in the offseason than me," Vrabel said. "He's come back stronger, bigger, with greater understanding of what we're doing offensively, being able to communicate it to players [on] the field.

"I don't look at the lack of a long-term extension as a negative, though that's what people try to make it."

"I know Marcus's demeanour and that won't change whether he's on a 10-year contract or it's up after the season," Vrabel added. "He's that type of person. So, I know it'll work because of how he is."

The Titans are set to begin training camp next week.