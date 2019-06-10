Which Super Bowl ring is Tom Brady's favourite? 'The next one'

Tom Brady

Tom Brady has won six championships. He wants more.

The 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback posted a photo to Instagram with all of his Super Bowl rings on display on Sunday.

The caption read: "Do you know which ring is my favourite? .... The Next One!!!"

Brady took home his latest title when the Patriots topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl in February.

He threw for 262 yards in the victory while Sony Michel rushed for a touchdown.

Brady and the rest of the Patriots received their Super Bowl LIII rings last week during a private ceremony at the home of team owner Robert Kraft.

Reservations for six. pic.twitter.com/qN4PcW14jn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

"It's pretty special to be in this position and to accept a ring and to have that for the rest of your life," Brady told reporters. "That's something you'll pass down to your kids. It means a lot, that 2018 team accomplished a lot."

Brady is set to enter his 20th NFL season and the final year of his contract.

"I think you set goals for yourself and you have to have short-term and long-term and the reality is, this year is the most important one and that's the one that I'm focused on," Brady said. "I hope there is a lot of football beyond this, but it's a contact sport. I've said that for a long time, too, and I don't think that you can take those things for granted.

"I try to work hard to put my body in the best position possible to withstand the hits and so forth, make all the throws and I feel like I'm in a good place right now for that."

Brady competed 65.8 per cent of his passes and threw for 29 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, in 16 games for New England in 2018.