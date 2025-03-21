Miami Open 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Amanda Anisimova vs Mayar Sherif

Day 4 of the Miami Open 2025 has some exciting matches lined up for the viewers. A total of 16 women’s singles matches are to be played, with some of the top players clashing against each other. Eighth-seeded Emma Navarro will take on Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, the in-form Belinda Bencic will lock horns with 22nd seed Elina Svitolina.

Ad

Coming from winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles, Mirra Andreeva will be in action, taking on 27-year-old Russian, Veronika Kudermetova. The World No. 2, Iga Swiatek will play her first match at the Miami Gardens, having received a bye in the first round. She will take on France’s Carolina Garcia, beginning the proceedings on the Stadium Court.

Title contenders and home favorites, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys will also be in action to entertain the crowd. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the matches that will take place on Day 4 of the Miami Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

#1 Amanda Anisimova vs Mayar Sherif

Mayar Sherif at the Transylvania Open 2025 - WTA 250 Tournament - Source: Getty

17th seed American Amanda Anisimova will face the Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the second round of the Miami Open. The two will meet for the very first time in their career, and the winner will be up against the winner of the match between Mirra Andreeva and Veronika Kudermetova.

Ad

Anisimova is playing her first match at the Miami, having received the first round as a bye. Before coming to Miami, she competed at Indian Wells, wherein she faced a second-round exit against Belinda Bencic. The American has had a remarkable season till now as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title at Doha, which pushed her ranking from No. 41 to 17.

Meanwhile, Sherif, known for her clay-court prowess, clinched her first win of the year in the first round of the Miami Open, defeating New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 7-5, 1-6, 6-4. The Egyptian's accuracy in getting the first serve right in crucial moments helped her get through. The match was extremely close in terms of winning points, where the Kiwi won more points than Sherif.

Ad

The American is riding high on confidence, coupled with her superior skillsets and experience on the Miami Courts, which should see her through to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Amanda Anisimova

#2 Diana Shnaider vs Anna Blinkova

Diana Shnaider at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

13th seed Diana Shnaider will take on compatriot Anna Blinkova in the second round. The two have met previously on the WTA tour, with Shnaider having come out on top in three sets in the round of 32 at Montpellier in 2022.

Ad

The winner will face the winner of the match between Kimberly Birrell and Marta Kostyuk in the third round.

Shnaider has had an underwhelming season so far, in contrast to the potential she showed in 2024. The 20-year-old's win percentage this year stands at 50%, highlighted by early-round exits in the tournaments. Having received a first-round bye, she'll look to kick off her tournament on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Anna Blinkova is coming off an impressive comeback win against Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the Miami Open 2025. Blinkova lost the first set 4-6, but bounced back in the next two, winning them 6-3, 6-2. Rakhimova had multiple opportunities to break the 26-year-old's serve, who held her nerves and saved a total of 10 break points out of 13.

Ad

While the win against Rakhimova would have boosted her confidence, it may not be enough to match the skill level of Shnaider, who is expected to comfortably cruise to the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Predicted Winner: Diana Shnaider

#3 Clara Tauson vs Julia Grabher

Clara Tauson at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

20th seed Clara Tauson will begin her 2025 Miami open campaign against Austria’s Julia Grabher in the second round. The two have met twice on the tour, with the Danish player leading their head-to-head 2-0, with their last meeting being in 2021 at Grenoble. The winner of this clash will lock horns against the winner of Victoria Mboko and Paula Badosa.

Ad

Tauson received a bye in the first round because of her seeding and is coming off a third-round exit at the Indian Wells, where she was defeated by the eventual winner Mirra Andreeva, 3-6, 0-6. Overall, the Dane has had a stellar 2025 season so far, winning her third WTA tour title in Auckland, followed by her maiden final appearance at a WTA 1000 event, in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Julia Grabher was a replacement for Barbora Krejcikova at the Miami Open 2025 after the latter pulled out at the last moment due to a back injury. Grabher is generally more comfortable on clay but she put up an impressive performance in the first round against the local player, Tyra Caterina Grant. The Austrian won the match 6-4, 6-4, where she completely dominated the American’s second serve, winning almost 89% of the points of her second serve.

Ad

Although Grabher’s return game is very solid, she would need more than that to beat Tauson. The Dane enters the match as the clear favorite and should seal her spot in the third round of the Miami Open.

Predicted Winner: Clara Tauson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback