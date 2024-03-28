Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert sent his congratulations on the reopening of Hunters Point Tennis Courts. Frances Tiafoe and Yannick Noah also extended their best wishes on the re-opening of the tennis courts.

Hunter Point Tennis Courts were first opened on June 6, 1987, by the legendary Arthur Ashe. On March 27, 2024, after rehabilitation, the courts have been reopened and dedicated to him.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his best wishes to the YTA (Youth Tennis Advantage) for the reopening of the iconic tennis courts.

"Congratulations on the Reopening of the Hunters Point Tennis Courts, launched in 1987 by Arthur Ashe - YouTube. so great to see happen for Hunters Point. bravo YTA," Brad Gilbert wrote.

Gilbert also sent his congratulations in a video message. He shed light on Arthur Ashe's involvement in bringing the tennis courts to life.

"What’s happening BD Brad Gilbert here. I am so pumped and congratulations to the YTA for getting the Hunters Point courts back up and running. Four beautiful new courts, it's exactly what the community needs," Gilbert said. "There’s nothing better than tennis courts and helping kids, it’s the pillar of the community with education and the courts go back to 1987. Arthur Ashe’s involvement originally with the YTA getting these courts built."

Andre Agassi's ex-coach also said that he couldn't wait to see the courts himself:

"I am so excited to get over there and see how the program is going because there is nothing better than seeing kids out there playing tennis. It keeps you focused and helps you with your studies. Congrats YTA I am so pumped for you."

Frances Tiafoe congratulated the community and YTA for the opening of newly refurbished tennis courts. The American advised the kids to love and enjoy tennis.

"Hey guys Frances Tiafoe here. Congratulations to Hunters point community and the YTA for reopening four new courts in San Francisco. For all you kids out there, Listen to your instructor. Don’t expect overnight success. Enjoy the game. Love it. Play with your friends and be a better kid. That’s all I got," Frances Tiafoe said in the video message.

1983 French Open champion Yannick Noah also took this opportunity to congratulate the YTA and everyone else involved in this endeavor. He also remembered the time when Ashe and him played at Wimbledon together.

"Hello guys this is Yanick Noah. How are you I hope everybody’s fine. I want to congratulate my friend, my good friend, and everyone involved in restoring the four tennis courts and Hunter Point San Francisco that Arthur Ashe, my mentor opened back in 1987," Yannick Noah said.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert shared his experience of working with Zendaya

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert worked as a consultant for an upcoming tennis-centric film, Challenger, which stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist in the lead roles.

Gilbert told Tennis.com that Zendaya and O'Connor had never played tennis before but Faist played tennis in high school. Andre Agassi's ex-coach also talked about Zendaya's athleticism and mentioned that she could move well on the court because of her history as a dancer.

Gilbert said:

"Zendaya is definitely athletic. She’s a dancer and she can move and be balanced. That’s very much part of tennis."

