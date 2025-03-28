  • home icon
  • Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz makes rare public appearance to attend San Diego Padres' MLB season opener

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz makes rare public appearance to attend San Diego Padres' MLB season opener

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Mar 28, 2025 03:10 GMT
Jaz Agassi, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf (L to R) ; (Source - Getty Images)
Jaz Agassi, Andre Agassi, and Steffi Graf (L to R) ; (Source - Getty Images)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, attended the MLB's season opener between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres on Thursday, March 27. The 21-year-old shared a picture from the Petco Park stadium online.

Agassi and Graf gained immense success in the open era with a combined 30 Grand Slam titles under their names. Agassi secured 60 tour-level titles, including 8 majors. He also completed a career grand slam in 1999.

Graf had an equally successful career, with 107 WTA titles and 22 Grand Slam titles, the second most in the open era. She also achieved a golden slam in 1988 after securing a gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Agassi and Graf married in 2001 and a few months later welcomed their elder son, Jaden. Meanwhile, their younger daughter, Jaz, was born in 2003. The 21-year-old was present at the MLB opener and shared a picture from her outing on Instagram.

The Padres were 3-4 behind but swiftly regained momentum to beat the Braves 7-4. Watch the picture shared by Jaz Elle Agassi on her Instagram.

Jaz Agassi&#039;s Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jazagassi)
Jaz Agassi's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @jazagassi)

While their parents, Agassi and Graf, had immense success in tennis, Jaden and Jaz chose different career paths. Jaden pursued a career in baseball and represented Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers. Moreover, Jaz developed a passion for dancing and horseback riding.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz rooted for him in the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas

Andre Agassi at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty
Andre Agassi at The MGM Rewards Slam - Image Source: Getty

Andre Agassi teamed up with the current women's World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, at the MGM Rewards slam a few weeks ago. Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, was also present in the Michelob Ultra Arena and proudly rooted for her father.

The American and the Belarusian faced four-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish in a mixed-doubles tiebreaker. The former team eventually prevailed 10-8, marking Agassi's triumphant return to the sport. Jaz, who frequently supports her father, was also in attendance when her parents won the Pickleball Slam 3.

Agassi and Sabalenka were overjoyed to compete side by side and shared a playful bond in an on-court interview ahead of the match. The eight-time Major champion said that he was sweating as he stood aside Sabalenka. The Belarusian later joked that the similar pattern of their attire gave them an upper hand against Fish and Osaka.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
