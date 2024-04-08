Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently expressed joy over their daughter Olympia's golfing skills after he caddied for her during their recent golfing session.

Williams and Ohanian are proud owners of two sports teams. The couple is a lead investor in a NWSL team, Angel City FC. Olympia is also part owner of the club. Last year, the star couple founded the Los Angeles Golf Club which plays in the TGL golf league.

Ohanian revealed that Olympia is a part-owner of Los Angeles Golf Club as well. She became the youngest two-team owner in professional sports.

Recently, he shared a picture of the couple's eldest child Olympia while she was executing a shot. He also cheekily took a dig at his and Williams' golfing skills mentioning that at least one of Angel City's owners can play golf well.

"Daddy Caddy for @olympiaohanian but really coached by @briittany_ferrante. we know we got at least one @wearelagc owner in the fam who can grip it & rip it," Ohanian wrote.

In March 2024, the Reddit co-founder said that his trust expanded to all his kids as the couple's youngest child, Adira, also became the co-owner of the LA-based golf and soccer clubs.

"I made sure my trust expands for all of our kids so Adira technically now is as well! And @WeAreLAGC and @weareangelcity won't be the last," Ohanian wrote on X( formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian: "A whole new era of fatherhood is emerging"

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at a soccer match

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian brought forth the realities of the C-suite executives not getting to spend time with their kids through his X( formerly Twitter) account in 2023.

"Do you know the ONE thing I keep hearing from the most successful CEOs? "I wish I'd spent more time with my kids." You can have the most successful career in the world and, turns out, that still won’t make up for missing time with your kids," Ohanian wrote.

He expressed delight that the realities are changing and CEOs are starting to spend more time with their kids.

"Luckily, I think the generation of CEOs around me are starting to understand this and want to be amazing leaders, partners, *and* dads. It's like a whole new era of fatherhood is emerging – we are trying to do our best work, but show up in ways our Dad's didn't (or couldn't)," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband then added that it was important to maintain harmony between personal and professional lives.

"The thing to remember is that it’s a harmony, not a balance. I'm finding that harmony now and it brings me comfort that there's a whole generation of CEOs/founders/Dads finding it with me," he added.

