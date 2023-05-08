Chris Evert has provided an insight into the challenging reality of being a young tennis player after 21-year-old Amanda Anisimova announced an indefinite break from the sport in order to focus on bettering her mental health.

Anisimova rose to prominence after defeating defending champion Simona Halep to reach the semifinals of the 2019 French Open at 17 years of age. However, she recently opened up about struggling with her mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022, stating that being at tennis tournaments had become an "unbearable" experience for her.

On May 5, the 21-year-old announced her decision to prioritize her mental well-being by taking a break from tennis and thanked her fans for their continued support.

"At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support," she added.

Tennis journalist Christopher Clarey took to social media and empathized with the American.

"This is troubling & sad: one of tennis's great talents who has been through a great deal in her young life," he wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert responded and highlighted the deceptive nature of the glamorous perception surrounding the lives of young tennis players. Evert emphasized that being a teenager in the tennis world is far from normal, as every day is a constant battle between success and failure. She also mentioned the relentless scrutiny on social media, where players are either idolized or criticized.

The 68-year-old also advised Amanda Anisimova to take her time and focus on her mental health.

"It seems like a glamorous life, but it isn’t. For a teenager, it is not a normal life. Every day, you’re either a winner or a loser. You’re put on a pedestal or you’re shamed on social media. The highs and lows provide no balance. There is a price. Take your time Amanda…..," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/christophclare… Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



wtatennis.com/news/3322468/a… This is troubling & sad: one of tennis's great talents who has been through a great deal in her young life This is troubling & sad: one of tennis's great talents who has been through a great deal in her young lifewtatennis.com/news/3322468/a… It seems like a glamorous life, but it isn’t. For a teenager, it is not a normal life. Every day, you’re either a winner or a loser. You’re put on a pedestal or you’re shamed on social media. The highs and lows provide no balance. There is a price. Take your time Amanda…. It seems like a glamorous life, but it isn’t. For a teenager, it is not a normal life. Every day, you’re either a winner or a loser. You’re put on a pedestal or you’re shamed on social media. The highs and lows provide no balance. There is a price. Take your time Amanda….❤️🙏 twitter.com/christophclare…

Amanda Anisimova received an outpouring of support from fellow players, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff, among others as well.

Chris Evert shares her support for Prince Harry, urges empathy amid ongoing criticism

Chris Evert shares her support for Prince Harry

Chris Evert recently expressed her support for Prince Harry as he continues to receive criticism for his decision to part ways with the British royal family.

After investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein raised concerns over the persistent attacks leveled at Prince Harry, Evert expressed her support for the Duke of Sussex and urged people to empathize with his perspective.

"Walk in his shoes…. Judgement is toxic. I’ve always felt for him, and rooted for him. I still do…," Evert commented.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/krassenstein/s… Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein



He married the woman he wanted to, he left the royal family, and came to America for what he sees as a better life for him and his family. What's… I find it odd how so many Americans like to attack Prince Harry for leaving England and following his heart. It's called freedom.He married the woman he wanted to, he left the royal family, and came to America for what he sees as a better life for him and his family. What's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I find it odd how so many Americans like to attack Prince Harry for leaving England and following his heart. It's called freedom.He married the woman he wanted to, he left the royal family, and came to America for what he sees as a better life for him and his family. What's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IMDpENyvl0 Walk in his shoes…. Judgement is toxic. I’ve always felt for him, and rooted for him. I still do… Walk in his shoes…. Judgement is toxic. I’ve always felt for him, and rooted for him. I still do…🙏❤️ twitter.com/krassenstein/s…

Chris Evert has been vocal in her support for Prince Harry on previous occasions as well.

Poll : 0 votes