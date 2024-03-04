"Cutest thing I will see... Rafa Jr hitting tennis ball; Like his dad!": Fans react as Rafael Nadal's baby son steals the show at The Netflix Slam

Tennis fans were delighted by the presence of Rafael Nadal’s baby son at “The Netflix Slam” event in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, Nadal made a quick trip to Las Vegas with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for their highly-anticipated exhibition match on March 3. The Spanish duo put on a spectacular display in the packed Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with Alcaraz winning the match in the deciding tiebreak 3-6, 6-4, (14-12).

Several celebrities such as Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Charlize Theron were present for the showdown. Rafael Nadal’s family, including his father Sebastian and sister Maribel, were in attendance as well. The former World No. 1 was also accompanied by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son, Rafa Junior.

The 16-month-old sat on his mother’s lap and entertained himself with his toys instead of watching his legendary father in action. He was also seen hitting some balls in the stands with his mini Babolat racquet, as his family and Carlos Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero watched on.

Tennis fans were delighted by the adorable scenes shared on social media.

"Ok I couldn’t expect this NetflixSlam to get better after it’s over but it just did. The cutest thing I will see in a long time. Rafa Jr hitting tennis ball like he won’t let it go! Like his dad!" one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan praised the baby’s racquet skills and was warmed by the exchange between him and his grandfather (Rafael Nadal’s father Sebastian).

"Omg future slam champ. Also Sebastian looks so proud ?? My hearttt," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal on his baby son's presence at the Netflix Slam: "He likes to move around"

The Spaniard pictured with Mary Joe Fernandez at The Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal sat down with former player Mary Joe Fernandez during a changeover in the opening set of The Netflix Slam match. The 22-time Grand Slam champion discussed his on-court form and also shared how he felt having his baby son watch him play.

"It’s great, no? I mean, watching him there is… I think it’s a great inspiration. Doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything," the Spaniard said.

The 37-year-old added that his son is quite active and prefers moving around than sitting still.

"For the moment [he is behaving pretty well] I think," he said laughing.

"I don’t know if he will leave [the stadium] soon because he’s not used to staying [calm] for a long time, he likes to move around," he joked.

Following his appearance in Las Vegas, Rafael Nadal will now head back to Indian Wells. The Spaniard has earned the main draw entry through protected ranking.

While his first-round opponent has yet to be decided, the three-time tournament champion is scheduled to take the center court during the evening session on Thursday, March 7.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here