"Elena Rybakina doesn't look like she wants to be there"; "What does Emma Raducanu have on"- Fans react to Dubai players' party ft. Coco Gauff, others

WTA stars lit up the players' party at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but some appearances, including those of Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina, left fans unimpressed. Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic’s radiant "mom glow" received plenty of praise.

On Monday, February 17, the Dubai Tennis Championships hosted a players' party featuring several WTA stars, including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. The event saw a noticeable contrast in outfit choices, with some players opting for simple white tops paired with black or blue bottoms, while others embraced more stylish dresses.

Gauff kept it casual yet stylish in a teal long-sleeve top paired with dark blue jeans. Raducanu opted for a relaxed, minimal look, sporting a black long-sleeve top and beige drawstring shorts. Belinda Bencic embraced elegance in a fitted beige dress with intricate detailing. Meanwhile, Rybakina turned up wearing a white top under a stylish white blazer paired with blue jeans.

Some fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) were skeptical of these outfits.

"Emma girl you can do better than this 😭" one fan wrote.

"What does Emma have on?? Anastasia looks TF good!" another fan stated.

"Why are some in athletic/very casual wear while others are in gowns? Bizarre dress code," a third fan wrote.

While some fans appreciated the outfits, others were unimpressed with Elena Rybakina's look.

"Rybakina does not look like she wants to be there," one fan wrote.

"Belinda’s got the new mom glow. She looked great on the vlog too. Coco, Qinwen, Yastremska (can’t believe that’s her mom!) all look amazing. Of everything, however, what stands out is Rybakina, she does not look healthy. Very sad that all of us in the tennis community have no choice but to helplessly watch her deteriorate. Stunning that Vukov is now her agent," a fan mentioned.

"The WTA players party where everyone gets a different dress code invitation! Belinda’s look though is chefs kiss," yet another fan wrote.

Elena Rybakina, Emma Raducanu, & Coco Gauff's draw at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Elena Rybakina at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Sixth seed Elena Rybakina received a bye in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships and will face Moyuka Uchijima in the round of 32. The Japanese player crossed the qualifying rounds and defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 64 to set up a clash against the Kazakh.

Third seed Coco Gauff will also begin her campaign from the second round. She will face compatriot McCartney Kessler after the latter defeated Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova in the first round.

Emma Raducanu, who got the better of Maria Sakkari in the first round 6-4, 6-2 has set up a clash against 14th seed Karolina Muchova in the second next round.

