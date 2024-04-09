F1 stars George Russell and Lando Norris attend Novak Djokovic's Monte-Carlo Masters 2R match against Roman Safiullin

Novak Djokovic's first match at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters had Formula 1 drivers George Russell and Lando Norris in attendance.

McLaren driver Norris and Mercedes driver Russell recently competed in the Japanese Grand Prix where Norris finished fifth and Russell finished seventh. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished first, second and third respectively.

The Mercedes and McLaren star drivers were in attendance as Djokovic eased past Roman Safiullin in one hour and 10 minutes. The Serb won 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round, where he will face Lorenzo Musetti.

Expand Tweet

Post his win, the World No. 1 told ATP that he was pleased with his game and that he hoped to maintain his rhythm for the rest of the tournament.

"I am very pleased. I think even the games that I lost I had break points in those games. It is a really great first match at the start of the clay season. It has always been a little bit up and down. Last year as well, I started off well at this tournament and the second match I lost, so I hope to maintain this rhythm. I have a day tomorrow of training and I hope to come out in a few days time with the same attitude and quality of tennis," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic played his first match as the oldest World No. 1 in ATP history

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has surpassed Roger Federer as the oldest World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The Serb's name was etched in tennis history as he took the court on April 9 as the oldest-ever World No. 1. This coincided with Rohan Bopanna being the oldest-ever ATP doubles World No. 1.

During the Serb's on-court interview, he talked about his meeting with Bopanna. He said it was great to be able to compete at a high level at an older age, adding that his dedication and high fitness standards were paying off.

"It is nice, it is great. I met [Rohan] Bopanna yesterday, who is the oldest doubles No. 1 in history. He said we had a combined age of 80, but he does contribute to the 80 more than I do. But it is fun," Djokovic said.

"To still be able to compete at the highest level and being No. 1 in the world at the age of 37 is not something honestly [I was] dreaming of, planning on or thinking it would become reality. But all the work and dedication to the sport and my body, staying fit is paying off. I am able to maintain the longevity and extend the career for years and years," he added.

Djokovic and Bopanna met ahead of the Serb's encounter at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Watch the interaction below:

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic win his third-round match against Lorenzo Musetti? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion